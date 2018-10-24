Authorities looking for Pima County man convicted of aggravated DUI

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On April 1, 2017, officers attempted to stop Christopher Peil because he was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Oracle Road.
Officers turned on their lights and sirens, but Peil kept driving towards them. He came within a car length of the officers before he finally swerved. The officers could see that there was a male driver and a female passenger. Peil kept driving for several blocks, making several turns before finally stopping.
Once he stopped, officers heard the female passenger state, “I’m not switching you seats. I’m not getting in trouble for you.” But then the car started rocking back and forth, and the officers saw Peil climb into the back seat. When the officers walked up to the car, the female was still in the passenger seat, and Peil was in the back. Peil’s BAC was 0.275.
Last week, a jury convicted Peil of Aggravated DUI. They also found that Peil committed this offense while he was on parole.
Peil did not show up for his trial, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.
