CBP K9 helps stop human smuggling attempt involving a refrigerated truck

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thanks to help from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine, Border Patrol agents were able to stop a smuggling attempt at an Interstate 19 checkpoint on Monday night, Oct. 22.
According to a CBP news release, BP agents in Nogales referred a 47-year-old male driver from Mexico, for secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the truck. A search inside the refrigerated trailer, kept at 36 degrees Farenheit, led to the discovery of two Guatemalan nationals and 16 Mexican nationals, ages 15 through 40.
Agents seized the semi-truck and arrested all subjects. The 18 foreign nationals were processed for immigrations violations, while the driver faces federal smuggling charges.
In an effort to prevent fatalities at the hands of smugglers, the Department of Homeland Security has recently launched “Operation Safeguard” to educate the public and the trucking industry on the life-threatening dangers involved in using commercial conveyances to smuggle humans.
