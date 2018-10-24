Cochise County offers multiple ways to vote in General Election

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Early voting is well underway and residents are reminded there are multiple ways they can participate in the General Election. As of Monday, more than 11,000 early ballots have been returned to the Recorder’s Office.
Anyone who has received an early ballot can mail it back to the Recorder’s Office in Bisbee, or drop it into a secure box located at the County’s regional service centers in Sierra Vista, Benson, Douglas, and Willcox. A drop box can also be found at the Recorder’s Office. Drop boxes will be available until 5 p.m. on November 5.
Ballots can also be dropped off at any of the County’s 17 vote centers on Election Day – November 6 – between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Friday, October 26. Voters are reminded they should allow enough time for their signed and sealed ballots to be processed in the mailing system and delivered to the Recorder’s Office by November 6.
Eligible residents can also cast their votes at the Recorder’s Office, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 2. Additionally, the Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, October 27, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Finally, voters can visit any of the vote centers located across the county on Election Day.
Around 45,000 of the approximately 71,000 registered voters are on the Permanent Early Voting List, and processing of returned early ballots began on October 19. It will be the early ballot results that are posted by the Cochise County Elections Department after 8 p.m. on November 6, followed by the vote center counts later in the evening.
“Every early ballot is verified and then counted,” said Elections Director Lisa Marra. “It is really important that voters sign their ballots, seal them, and get them back to us by 7 p.m. on November 6.”
Marra is also encouraging voters to learn about the candidates, issues, and Propositions before they head out to the polls on Election Day. Long lines can form when voters have not done any research ahead of time, causing extended wait times for other people. The County recommends voters who do not vote early review and complete their sample ballots before going to a vote center to help save time.
“We don’t want people to have long waits in line so the more you educate yourself and learn about what’s on your ballot, the less time you will spend at the vote center. Know before you go,” she said.
To help voters navigate their ballots, the Elections Department is providing a wealth of information on its website, to include details on the candidates, local and state Propositions, a list of write-in candidates, and drop box and vote center locations. Visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/general-election-november-6-2018-whats-ballot
