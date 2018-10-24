$150,000 funded to STEM Projects in TUSD classrooms

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Unified School District will be receiving $150,000 from Tucson Electric Power Company.
The contribution will go to the Educational Enrichment Foundation (EEF), which will fund science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) over the next three years.
The EEF will allow the TEP Power Up classroom grants to award approximately 50 projects from STEM. The TEP Power Up classroom grants can be as much as $1000.
“It’s just one of many ways TEP is working to expand educational opportunities in our community,” said Joe Salkowski, TEP’s Director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations.
TEP’s contribution, EEF will be able to fund about $70,000 for classroom grants for the 2019-2020 school year. The fund will also provide more contribution to other subjects like languages and arts.
Applications for classroom grants will begin February 2019 and the candidates will be selected and the grants will be given by Spring 2019, which will all be done by EEF.
EEF has raised and awarded over $5 million for students and teachers within TUSD. The foundation provides resources like basic needs program, classroom grants, and student scholarships.
For more information about resources provided by EEF go to eeftucson.org.
TEP has also donated close to $600,000 this year to educational resources for more information on their support to education go to http://tep.com/education.
