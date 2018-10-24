Heavy police presence near Oracle and Glenn

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a person after an incident that occurred on Tuesday night near Oracle and Glenn.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the TPD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle and the driver refused to stop. A person inside the vehicle reportedly began firing at the officers as the vehicle sped off.
The vehicle did not get very far before crashing, according to TPD, people inside the vehicle attempted to run from the scene.
Three people have been arrested and TPD believes a fourth person may still be out there.
According to Sgt. Dugan, no one was injured and officers did not fire a shot.
Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene, stay with us for the latest.
