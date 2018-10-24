The Latest: Australia considering Saudi arms sales ban

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, center, Jordan's King Abdullah II second left, and Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, second right, attend the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Whether pressured to speak up after receiving assistance or making a diplomatic play for more, some African countries are expressing support for Saudi Arabia as shocking details in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi approached a crescendo, with South Sudan issuing a rare statement praising the Saudi position to defuse the crisis as "honorable". (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (AP)