New report reveals best cities in the U.S. to celebrate Halloween

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - What isn't there to love about Halloween - there's candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties and more.
How your Halloween night will turn out depends on your plans and budget. This year, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $86.79 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s over $9 billion. And if you’re counting on getting more free treats in return for your investment, you’ll definitely want to be in a place with the most activities.
Tucson, however did not rank very high on the list, ranking only 81 out of 100 cities, according to a recent WalletHub report.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics that ranged from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.
1 New York, NY
2 Jersey City, NJ
3 Los Angeles, CA
4 Irvine, CA
5 San Diego, CA
6 Santa Ana, CA
7 Chicago, IL
8 Las Vegas, NV
9 Irving, TX
10 St. Paul, MN
11 Gilbert, AZ
36 Chandler, AZ
46 Mesa, AZ
56 Phoenix, AZ
58 Glendale, AZ
65 Scottsdale, AZ
81 Tucson, AZ
91 Kansas City, MO 40.27 89 61 56
92 Detroit, MI 39.76 93 44 39
93 Anchorage, AK 39.19 84 99 49
94 St. Petersburg, FL 38.55 96 64 5
95 Winston-Salem, NC 38.25 91 98 7
96 St. Louis, MO 37.77 100 13 36
97 Birmingham, AL 35.80 99 58 9
98 Memphis, TN 35.79 97 72 6
99 Baton Rouge, LA 35.62 95 83 74
100 Albuquerque, NM 34.81
Check out the full report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-halloween/7785/
