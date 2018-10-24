PCSD holding National Prescription Drug Take Back event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a drug take back event at two locations on Saturday, Oct. 27.
According to a PCSD news release the events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library at 601 N. La Canada Drive and the other at Nanini Library at 7300 N. Shannon Road.
- Prescription and over-the-counter pills, capsules, caplets, gel caps, medicated patches, and powders
- Metal or glass inhalers, syringes, epi-pens, patches, creams, liquids, and diabetic test strips
For safety and confidentiality reasons, any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. We cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations.
To help combat these issues, the Sheriff’s Department provides opportunities for the proper disposal of unused and/or expired prescription drugs through its Dispose-A-Med program. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Proper disposal of medications is essential for many reasons:
1. Teenagers now abuse prescription drugs more than any other illegal drug except for marijuana. The majority of teens who abuse these drugs get them for free by raiding the medicine cabinet, usually from friends and relatives and often without their knowledge. Storing unused or outdated prescriptions creates an opportunity for illicit use. One in five teens report intentionally misusing someone else's prescription drugs to get high.
2. Outdated or unusable drugs that are disposed of by flushing or pouring down a sink enter the environment because wastewater treatment facilities are not designed to remove them. Studies have shown that pharmaceuticals and over the counter drugs are present in our nation’s water bodies and certain drugs may cause ecological harm.
