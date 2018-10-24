Saguaro National Park - Rincon Mountain District (East) hosting astronomy camp

Camp will take place that Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will involve indoor and outdoor activities that explore the far reaches of space and include a hands-on telescope session after the sun sets. There will be games and crafts about the solar system, alien worlds, science careers, black holes and legends of the stars. Highlight of the day will be the chance to gaze through a number of telescopes (including a solar scope during the afternoon) provided by volunteers from the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association (TAAA.)