Saguaro National Park - Rincon Mountain District (East) hosting astronomy camp

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Is there a budding astronomer in your family? Saguaro National Park has a program for them.
The Rincon Mountain District (East) of Saguaro National Park is hosting an astronomy camp for junior rangers ages 8 to 12 years old on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Camp will take place that Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will involve indoor and outdoor activities that explore the far reaches of space and include a hands-on telescope session after the sun sets. There will be games and crafts about the solar system, alien worlds, science careers, black holes and legends of the stars. Highlight of the day will be the chance to gaze through a number of telescopes (including a solar scope during the afternoon) provided by volunteers from the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association (TAAA.)
Park volunteer Nick Applegate, who coordinates monthly “Star Parties” at the park, points out that astronomy is a “hot topic” in STEM education and especially in the Tucson area with its many observatories on the surrounding mountains and planetary explorations spearheaded by the University of Arizona. Members of TAAA complement and assist the work of the scientific community in southern Arizona, and will serve as mentors at the Camp.
Space in the “Astronomy Camp” is limited and advance registration is required. To register call the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at (520) 733-5153.
A fee of $15 per child will be due on the day of camp. Participants should bring water bottles, lunch, and clothing suitable to the weather for both afternoon and evening outdoors.
No previous experience as a ‘junior ranger’ is required, all are welcome!
Saguaro National Park (East district) is located at 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson 85730
