Southwest Key to pay fine, agrees to surrender licenses for two programs in Phoenix

The press release is below:
(Austin) – Southwest Key Programs (SWK) has agreed to surrender its licenses for two programs that care for unaccompanied immigrant children after they are detained at the border, as part of a settlement agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS). In addition, SWK agrees to pay a fine of $73,000, employ a third-party health care consultant, and suspend the acceptance of additional children at all other Arizona sites until DHS lifts that suspension.
“We will fully and completely comply with this agreement. We are committed to making the improvements that are spelled out and we look forward to building on these changes for the future. DHS’s priority of keeping all children in our care safe is one we not only share but embrace,” said Jeff Eller, spokesperson for Southwest Key.
As part of this agreement, DHS agrees to vacate its license revocation notices issued on September 8, 2018.
The full settlement agreement is enclosed.
Southwest Key Programs was founded in 1987 and is one of the nation’s top, Hispanic-led nonprofit organizations. With a focus on children and families, Southwest Key began serving unaccompanied minors to provide immigrant children with a humane alternative to detention and operates shelters in Texas, California and Arizona.
