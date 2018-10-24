Tips for teen drivers during safety week

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are recognizing national teen driver safety week.
Pima County and TMC are encouraging parents to talk to their teens about safe driving. For teen driver safety week Pima County has some helpful tips on how to talk to your teen.
Pima County’s Tips:
- Ensure that they are following the rules of the road
- Discuss an agreement
- Set good examples when driving
- Be sure they have adequate experience behind the wheel
- Discuss distracts and consequences
- Talk about neighborhood and school zones
- Be sure they know pedestrian right of ways
For the tips and more in-depth detail on how to discuss the importance of driver safety just go to https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-pima-county.
Safe Kids Pima County is to keep all adolescents safe from accidental injuries. Safe Kids is managed by Tucson Medical Center.
Safe Kids Worldwide also has a Buckle Up Program to ensure all teens are wearing their seat belts when they get behind the wheel. On the website you can also watch an award winning challenge video about Kaylyn Barbour’s story on seat belt safety.
For any information about Safe Kids worldwide go to https://www.safekids.org/safetytips.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.