Weather causing multiple vehicle crashes in Cochise County

Weather causing multiple vehicle crashes in Cochise County
(Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
October 23, 2018 at 7:38 PM MST - Updated October 23 at 7:38 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Public safety agencies in Cochise County want residents to use extreme caution when driving in weather such as what they are experiencing in the county today.

Some reported accidents include:

  • Mile post 330 on Highway 80 (between Bisbee/Tombstone)
  • Highway 90 Westbound (Whetstone area) vehicle rollover
  • Interstate 10 Eastbound mile post 303 (near Mescal) vehicle spun into median
  • Highway 82 mile post 64 (between Whetstone and Tombstone) vehicle 
  • Highway 80 and Kings Highway (Douglas) vehicle versus pole
  • Interstate 10 Eastbound mile post 297 
  • Highway 80 and Kings Highway (Douglas) vehicle rollover

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking that drivers stay a safe distance from vehicles around them and slow down.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.