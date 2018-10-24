Weather causing multiple vehicle crashes in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Public safety agencies in Cochise County want residents to use extreme caution when driving in weather such as what they are experiencing in the county today.
Some reported accidents include:
- Mile post 330 on Highway 80 (between Bisbee/Tombstone)
- Highway 90 Westbound (Whetstone area) vehicle rollover
- Interstate 10 Eastbound mile post 303 (near Mescal) vehicle spun into median
- Highway 82 mile post 64 (between Whetstone and Tombstone) vehicle
- Highway 80 and Kings Highway (Douglas) vehicle versus pole
- Interstate 10 Eastbound mile post 297
- Highway 80 and Kings Highway (Douglas) vehicle rollover
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking that drivers stay a safe distance from vehicles around them and slow down.
