Woman who created green bean casserole dies at 92

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2005 file photo, a Green Bean Cassorole sits in the foreground as Dorcas Reilly prepares another at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, N.J. Reilly died on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 and her family will celebrate her life on Saturday, Oct. 27 in the town where she lived, Haddonfield, N.J. Reilly was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions, for an Associated Press feature. It is the most popular recipe ever to come out of the corporate kitchen at Campbell Soup. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) (Mel Evans)