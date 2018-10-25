Border agents stop attempt to smuggle 18 people in refrigerated trailer

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Border Patrol agents arrested a truck driver who was caught trying to bring 18 people across the international border illegally on Monday, Oct. 22.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 47-year-old man was arrested after a canine alerted to an odor and a secondary inspection revealed the people in the trailer.
Agents found 16 Mexican nationals and two Guatemalan nationals inside the 36-degree refrigerated trailer. They were all arrested and processed for immigration violations.
The truck driver, also a Mexican national, faces federal smuggling charges.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.