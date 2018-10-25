Collision involving pedestrian slowing travel on Alvernon Way, near I-10

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian has slowed travel on Alvernon Way both north and southbound near Interstate 10, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The area has not been closed, according to PCSD.
The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital, though their status is not known. No further information was immediately available.
Drivers should use caution when going through the area.
Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.
