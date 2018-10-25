Congressional District 2 race pits veteran against newcomer

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More women are running for Congress in 2018 than ever before and the two candidates for District 2 in southern Arizona reflect that.
Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican Lea Marquez Peterson are part of that crowded field.
Women have represented District 2 before, but the general election has never come down to women who beat a group of men in the primary.
“They want to see more women in office, there’s no question, that’s a factor,” Kirkpatrick said.
“I’m encouraged those running reflect our demographics but that’s not why I’m running though,” Peterson said. “I’m running because of my positions.”
As Chair of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s transition team, Peterson rubbed elbows with the state’s decision makers. Now it’s time, she believes, to put the knowledge into action.
For Kirkpatrick the decision to jump into the CD race was to protect one of her proudest votes during her three terms in Congress representing District 1.
When Congresswoman Martha McSally voted for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, it spurred her into action.
“I voted for the Affordable Care Act, I voted against every repeal,” she said. “This is important to me.”
Even after coming off a defeat for the United States Senate to John McCain in 2016, she decided to get back into the fray.
“I couldn’t stand on the sideline and let this happen again,” she said. “And that’s what motivated me to get back in the race.”
CDS 2 is an open seat because McSally opted to run for the Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Jeff Flake.
The district is nearly evenly split among Democrats, Republicans and Independents, making it one of the most competitive districts in the country.
Among the Hispanic population, only 20 percent are Republicans and 60 percent are Democrats.
As a Republican, that puts Peterson in an unusual position in the district but not at a disadvantage she believes.
“As folks focus on how important entrepreneurship, free markets, limited government are, regardless of their upbringing,” she said. “I think they agree with me.”
Kirkpatrick said if women make big gains in this election cycle, it will change the dynamics in Washington.
“Then you will see more women chairing committees and the reason that’s important is because the chair sets the agenda,” she said. “And the women’s agenda is going to be different that the Republican Congress now, I can tell you that.”
Both agree the border is an issue which needs to be resolved in part because of the human tragedy but also because of economics.
One third of southern Arizona’s economy is linked to Mexico.
Kirkpatrick said she would like to see legislation that “strengthens the border and (prevents) illegal activity but allows families who want to come here just to improve their lives to have a way to do that.”
Peterson wants to see comprehensive immigration reform, “not amnesty, but I do support legal status for Dreamers."
Both agree the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border is wrong.
One difference between the two in on the future of Social Security.
Peterson would protect present day recipients but would favor “younger people not of retirement age one option could be, they could privatize and use some of those dollars for private investments.”
But that’s just one option she said.
“I look at those programs not as entitlements, which is what Republicans call them, they’re earned benefits, people work for those,” Kirkpatrick said. “They care about those.”
Which she believes is why they need protection.
“People don’t have pensions or big savings accounts, the rely on Social Security and Medicare,” she said.
Kirkpatrick said she does not support a border wall but would like to see more technology deployed along the border.
Peterson said she supports a “wall where needed," but would also like to beef up technology.
Peterson has lived in the District for 40 years and was a business owner employing 50 workers.
“I know what it’s like to sign both sides of the check,” she said.
Kirkpatrick was born and raised on the Apache Indian Reservation in McNary, Arizona.
She graduated from the University of Arizona and taught school before getting her law degree.
