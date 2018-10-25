Dangerous Disguise: Fake ‘black tar heroin’ seized on Tucson streets

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A dangerous discovery on Tucson streets has law enforcement officials worried about what could be a widespread problem.
“Used in this fashion and manufactured to no standard are very dangerous and they are going to kill a lot of people," said Captain John Leavitt with the Counter Narcotics Alliance.
This alert was shared with public health officials and healthcare providers Wednesday, warning them of test results that showed what was believed to be black tar heroin, was actually fentanyl mixed with sugar.
It’s believed to be the first seizure reported to the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area of fentanyl made to resemble black tar heroin. Capt. Leavitt said it could also be one of the first cases reported around the country. TPD sent an alert to other agencies earlier this week of what they found.
“People believe they are buying heroin, they believe they are buying a product they know and instead they are buying fentanyl and that could very well kill them," said Capt. Leavitt.
The discovery dates back to August, when the Tucson Police Department seized two bindles of drugs from a suspect wanted on warrants. Officials said one bindle contained .75 grams of a white crystalline substance, confirmed to be methamphetamine. The second bindle had .52 grams of a dark tar-like substance with a vinegar odor, which resembled black tar heroin.
After further analysis with the TPD Crime Labratory, the substance was confirmed to be fentanyl mixed with sugar.
Capt. Leavitt said the task force will now backtrack and look at around ten similar cases and test those drugs. He said there were also agents out Wednesday on the streets to buy what is sold as black tar heroin, for testing.
“Our interest isn’t in charging the people. Our interest is in establishing whether or not this is a widespread problem, or an isolated problem. Where it started, where we can go investigatingly to get to the bottom of it.”
If you or someone you know is fighting a drug problem, Capt. Leavitt said it is important to get help. He urges anyone to visit the CODAC health care center on Ft. Lowell Road.
