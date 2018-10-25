FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warm up through the weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Things are going to be drying out and warming up as we head through the next 7 days. This weekend we will flirt with record highs! The highs will be around 90 degrees both days.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy with a 10 percent chance of showers.
WEDNESDAY: 10 percent chance of storms. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.