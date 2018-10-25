UPDATE: Police situation over near North 1st Avenue, man in custody

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department is reporting that the man surrendered peacefully and is in police custody.
The man walked into a business near the Rillito Business Park around 12:05 p.m. Thursday and asked for a glass of water.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department several employees were inside the building when the man began yelling and screaming, forcing his way into a cubicle with a female employee. 911 was called and TPD arrived at the scene, helping get the female from the cubicle and several other employees out of the building.
Officers were working with a robot to clear the building, according to Sgt. Dugan.
According to TPD no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.
