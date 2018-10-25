Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov wins EU rights award

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, charges he denies. He has been one of the most vocal opponents of Russia's annexation in 2014 of his native Crimea region of Ukraine. The 42-year-old director staged a hunger strike for 144 days to protest the incarceration of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia. He ended it earlier this month, faced with the prospect of being force-fed.