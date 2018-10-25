Netflix: What’s coming and going in November

(RNN) – Love New York? Hate New York? Then Netflix is for you in November.
The streaming service brings both one of the great love letters to the Big Apple, “Sex and the City The Movie,” and a film that smashes it to bits, “Cloverfield,” to your screen starting Nov. 1.
If you want to get a head start on Christmas – and who doesn’t in November? – you can also enjoy a number of new offerings. They include the Netflix originals “Angela’s Christmas,” (available Nov. 1), “The Holiday Calendar,” (Nov. 2), “The Christmas Chronicles,” (Nov. 22), and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding,” (Nov. 30).
Just in time to … miss Halloween, there’s also the first and second “Scary Movie” films as well as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”
A number of other powerhouse films, from “Good Will Hunting” to “The English Patient” come aboard, and the sixth season of “House of Cards” promises to pack a punch.
And if you want a laugh, there are comedy specials from Katt Williams, Jeff Ross and Dave Attel, and Trevor Noah, as well as “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”
As for what’s leaving, there are three “Jurassic Park,” three “Land Before Time,” and three “Cruel Intentions” films you can still catch before they’re gone.
Nov. 1
- Angela’s Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement (Netflix Original)
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Nov. 2
- Brainchild (Netflix Original)
- House of Cards: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (Netflix Original)
- The Holiday Calendar (Netflix Film)
- The Other Side of the Wind (Netflix Film)
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Nov. 4
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday)
Nov. 5
- Homecoming: Season 1 (2016)
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (Netflix Original)
Nov. 7
- Into the Forest
Nov. 8
- The Sea of Trees
Nov. 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- La Reina del Flow (Netflix Original)
- Medal of Honor (Netflix Original)
- Outlaw King (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
- Super Drags (Netflix Original)
- The Great Baking Show: Collection 6 (Netflix Original)
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Westside (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
- Green Room
Nov. 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (Netflix Original)
- Oh My Ghost (Netflix Original)
- Warrior (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
- May The Devil Take You (Netflix Film)
- The Crew (Netflix Film)
Nov. 16
- Cam (Netflix Film)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix Original)
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Prince of Peoria (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix Original)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix Film)
- The Break-Up The Kominsky Method (Netflix Original)
- The Princess Switch (Netflix Film)
Nov. 18
- The Pixar Story
Nov. 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker (Netflix Original)
- Motown Magic (Netflix Original)
- Sabrina (Netflix Film)
- The Final Table (Netflix Original)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix Original)
Nov. 21
- The Tribe (NetflixFilm)
Nov. 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Netflix Original)
- The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix Film)
Nov. 23
- Frontier: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Fugitiva (Netflix Original)
- Sick Note (Netflix Original)
- Sick Note: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Nov. 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Nov. 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Nov. 30
- 1983 (Netflix Original)
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Netflix Film)
- Baby (Netflix Original)
- Death by Magic (Netflix Original)
- F is for Family: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Happy as Lazzaro (Netflix Film)
- Rajma Chawal (Netflix Film)
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The World Is Yours (Netflix Film)
- Tiempo compartido (Netflix Film)
Nov. 1
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
Nov. 12
- Anna Karenina
Nov. 16
- Paddington
Nov. 17
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.