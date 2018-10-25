New report reveals favorite horror movies by state

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It's a scary time of the year and a new report shows each state's favorite horror movie.
According to a report put together by CableTV.com, Arizona’s favorite horror movie is The Silence of the Lambs. Do you agree?
The report gathered information from surveys asking people what was the scariest movie they'd ever seen and what the average age was that they had seen their first horror film. That average age - 7.2 years old.
Also there were three states with favorite horror movies that took place in that state - Colorado with The Shining, Pennsylvania with Night of the Living Dead, and Texas with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
The most popular horror movie in the U.S. - The Ring, with 18 states.
To read the full report click here: https://www.cabletv.com/blog/americas-favorite-horror-movies-by-state/
