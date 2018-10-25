One hurt in fire at Tucson Mercedes-Benz dealership

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A fire at a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Tucson’s east side on Wednesday, Oct. 24, damaged at least one car in the garage, but did not spread to the showroom.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, one employee of the dealership was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor burns. No firefighters were hurt.
Sprinklers activated, helping stop the spread of the fire at 6350 E. Grant Road.
It took 36 firefighters and 15 TFD units about 16 minutes to get the fire under control.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
