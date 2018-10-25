OVPD crime mapping from above

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Drones can give a bird’s eye view of many different things.
That is why the Oro Valley Police Department for the last three months has been using one of their drones to help map crime scenes and very serious car crashes. It could change the way investigators can solve a crime.
The drone flies north, south, east and west and at certain points it will take a picture. Sometimes capturing hundreds of photos, once the drone is done surveying the area.
The photos are transferred into a program called Pix-4-D The program basically takes all of the pictures and puts them together into a 2-D, 3-D and fly through of the scene.
According to police, it’s a much faster way of mapping a scene without using a ton of resources.
