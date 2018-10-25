Reward increased in Pinal Co. double homicide

MAMMOTH, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a double homicide from 2017.
A reward offered by the family and Silent Witness has been increased to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the murders of 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria De Santiago.
“It does not matter how trivial you think the detail might be, it just might be the clue we need to find out who brutally murdered This young couple,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a recent news release. “They both left behind children, and we want to give them the closure and justice they need to heal.”
According to a PCSO news release, Reynoso and De Santiago were gunned down near their home at 485 South Main in Mammoth, AZ on January 31, 2017.
Mammoth police received a call about shots fired around 11:12 a.m. on Jan. 31, but were not able to locate where the shots originated.
Family members called 911 at 11:56 a.m. the same day, after they discovered the bodies of Reynoso and De Santiago. When investigators arrived at the home, they found the two outside, only a few feet away from their home.
Investigators believe that the suspect(s) drove to the couple's home in a midsize sedan or pickup truck.
Anyone with information that would lead to an arrest, is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5105 or Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 1-800-343-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.