Sahuarita police arrest man for child pornography

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Sahuarita arrested a man after finding child pornography during a search of a home on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
According to information from the Sahuarita Police Department, 44-year-old Patrick Darby was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces 15 counts of exploitation of a minor.
Police say the pornographic images were found on a laptop computer in a home in the 0 to 100 block of East Mountain Alder Street. Several electronics were seized during the search, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sahuarita police at 344-7874 or through 911.
