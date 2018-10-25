Sahuarita school library faces thousands of dollars in damages after weekend storms

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Sahuarita school is facing thousands of dollars in damages after Sunday’s storms. Sahuarita Intermediate School’s library roof was under construction and prepped for replacement.
Contractors were prepared for rain over the weekend, but not for the intensity of this particular storm.
Hail and heavy rain ruined ceiling tiles and left hundreds of books soggy and unusable.
Long-time librarian Sandra Steely is left to figure out what needs replaced, "How do I save what's dry? That was the first question. Then how to start rebuilding." Steely has spent nearly two decades at the oldest library in the Sahuarita school district. Her love for books is unmatched.
"There's nothing like holding one, looking at it, actually experiencing the book," she said. Her real pride and joy, though, comes from helping kids find themselves with reading. "I love getting books in children's hands."
Her heart was broken when she walked in Monday morning to Sunday's storm damage, ruining much of what she loves.
"Seeing everything wet, the ceiling on the floor, books soaked - it was very heartbreaking," she explained.
The storms damaged nearly 500 books - that’s around $5,000 worth. All these days later, some of the books are still wet.
"This crazy storm over the weekend - none of us expected," said SIS Principal Clarisa Nido. She was surprised by the damage, but even more shocked at the amount of people prepared to step up and help. Community members hinted at book drives and began collecting donations for the library. "We have such a strong support here in our district and our community," she said.
That's the same support Steely has seen from some of the school's 700 students as they weather the storm.
"I've had more hugs and I'm so sorry notes this week. I've had several children bring in books from their home saying, here - help fix it," Steely said.
However, that won't be needed. The contractors working on the roof of the school plan to replace every book.
"Every book is precious," said Steely.
The news brings a ray of sunshine on SIS’s once cloudy day.
