SHARE THE JOY: Help us make sure everyone has a great holiday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The holidays are right around the corner.
KOLD Cares and Lights of the World want you to help us “Share the Joy” and make this a great holiday for everyone.
We’re collecting food, clothing, toys, pet food and supplies for those in need.
In the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 25, Brooke Wagner will be live at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona at 3003 S. Country Club Road to help collect donations.
