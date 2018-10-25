Silver Alert: Police looking for missing Scottsdale man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from Scottsdale since Wednesday, Oct. 24.
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, 78-year-old David Frint Aldrich was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5-foot-10.
Aldrich was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue T-shirt.
Aldrich left his home in the 6300 block of East Lonesome Trail in a red 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Arizona license 968JET to pick up medication at a Target located neaby at 323512 N. Scottsdale Road.
He and his wife have just recently moved to the area and Aldrich suffers from short-term memory loss.
If you see Aldrich or his vehicle, call Scottsdale police at (480) 312-5000.
