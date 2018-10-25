Suspect attacks man at east-side park

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It began as an early morning walk for a local couple on Sunday, Oct. 21.
They had been walking at Terra Del Sol Park, near 22nd Street and Kolb, when something unexpected happened - a sedan drove up and a man jumped out. He demanded the wallet of the man walking with the woman, who gave it to the suspect.
On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Tucson News Now spoke to the victim’s girlfriend who didn’t want to be identified. She said her boyfriend was hit with a pistol at least five times, then beat again until he fell unconscious. At that point the suspect took off in the sedan.
The victim’s girlfriend said she was terrified as she called 911, her boyfriend on the ground bleeding.
He is out of the hospital now and has a long road to recovery, after suffering a smashed orbital bone, a concussion and terrible headaches.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating this case and another that happened, just 20 minutes before this one, with a similar suspect and attack.
The suspect is described as a tall black man, riding in a sedan.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.