Tucson churches scramble to help asylum seekers amid sudden surge

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Catholic Community Services is scrambling to help a recent surge of migrant families in southern Arizona.
In the recent weeks, ICE has release hundreds of families to the Tucson, Yuma and Phoenix areas.
Volunteers at Casas Alitas said it has been non-stop since early September when the large groups started to arrive.
The program run mostly by volunteers said it has helped 200 families in just the past two weeks.
Recently, the families were being held at a local church. The gym there was transformed to house the large groups.
Volunteers say they are no longer using that space, instead keeping families at a handful of organizations and churches.
The influx has led to a high demand of resources. The bishop of the diocese, Edward Weisenburger, recently took to social media - putting out a call for donations.
Some of the items needed are clothing, shoes and travel items.
Volunteers said shoes are especially needed.
“As you can imagine, people coming from Central America are often walking in the same shoes for weeks or even months. It is a big need to have a new pair of shoes as they continue on this journey,” Kate Albrecht said.
Those interested in helping can drop off donations at 140 W. Speedway Boulevard.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.