AZ teachers receive $1 million in grants from Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As part of its mission to benefit Arizonans through youth, sports and education, the Fiesta Bowl organization and its Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program, powered by DriveTime has donated $1 million to 200 Arizona teachers, 23 of which serve Tucson School Districts. This is believed to be the largest donation to Arizona teachers.
The full list of teachers who received a Wishes for Teachers grant may be found here. At $5,000 each for 200 teachers across the state, 48,438 students, 182 schools, 85 School Districts and 38 cities will be positively impacted.
Of the 23 Tucson area wishes, teachers plan to purchase a wheelchair swing for the playground, tools to build underwater robots, coding curriculum and more.
- Mitza Molina, Robison Special Ed Primary, Tucson - Mitza’s wish is to purchase a wheelchair swing for the playground.
- Marv Sorensen, Benson High School Grade: 9th-12th, Benson -Marv’s wish is to purchase laptop stands and Chromebooks.
- Devon Busby, Richard B. Wilson K-8 Grade: 5th, Tucson - Devon’s wish is to purchase Chromebooks
- Vicki Stailey, Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School Grade: 5th-8th, Tucson - Vicki’s wish is to purchase additional Physical Education equipment.
- Jessica Whatton, J Robert Hendricks Elementary Grade: K-6th, Tucson - Jessica’s wish is to purchase Kodable, a coding curriculum, for her elementary students.
- Alfred Battu, Pierson High School Grade: 9th-12th, Nogales - Alfred’s wish is to purchase new kits for the math STEM club.
- Lois Smith, Pueblo High School Grade: 9th-11th, Tucson - “Lois’s wish is to purchase standing desks, decorations and supplies for the classroom. Additionally, Lois would like to organize a historic field trip for 9th grade students.”
- Adam Scafede, Tortolita Middle School Grade: 8th, Tucson - Adam’s wish is to purchase tools to create underwater robots.
- Leonor Norzagaray, Sierra 2-8 School Grade: 2nd-8th, Tucson - Leonor’s wish is to purchase a new PA system with microphones for the school.
- Flor Preciado, Tortolita Middle School Grade: 7th-8th,Tucson - Flor’s wish is to purchase art supplies and a new projector for her Spanish classes.
- Elyse Wexler, Sahuaro High School Grade: 10th, Tucson - Elyse’s wish is to bring his class to the regional science fair.
- Pamela Robles, Gallego Intermediate 4-8 Grade: 4th – 8th, Tucson - Pamela’s wish is to create a “”FITNESS Zone”” with a sand volleyball court.
- Ryan Denham, Walden Grove High School Grade: 9th-12th, Sahuarita - Ryan’s wish is for new technology for his social studies classroom.
- Patricia Vogel, Mansfeld Magnet Middle School Grade: 8th, Tucson - Patricia’s wish is to purchase Microsoft Surface Pros.
- Nicole de Gennaro, Desert Willow Elementary Grade: Elementary, Tucson - Nicole’s wish is to purchase Chromebooks.
- Yasmin Khatoun, Desert Willow Elementary Grade: K-5th, Tucson - Yasmin’s wish is to purchase flexible seating options.
- Lynn Bradley, Doolen Middle School Grade: 6th, Tucson - Lynn’s wish is to purchase a working projector and whiteboard.
- Christina Ross, Anza Trail Elementary Grade: Kindergarten, Sahuarita - Christina’s wish is to purchase Chromebooks and books.
- Aichurek Zhalilova, Sonoran Science Academy Grade: 6th-12th, Tucson - Aichurek’s wish is to purchase VEX robotics supplies
- Jennifer Daniels, Old Vail Middle School Grade: 6th-8th, Vail - Jennifer’s wish is to purchase Chromebooks.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.