BUS TO BALLOT BOX: Tucson giving free rides on Election Day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Can't get to the polls on your own? The City of Tucson will be offering free rides on certain public transportation on Election Day.
Happening on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link, and Sun Express will all be free to ride, a city official confirmed to Tucson News Now. However, Sun Shuttle and Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride services will not be included in the free transportation day participation.
You can find your designated polling place on the Pima County Recorder's Office website (https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PollingInfo).
Although polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, free rides will be offered all day on the listed public transportation places.
