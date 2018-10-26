CHECK YOUR BALLOT: Hundreds left without critical school board vote

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - About 500 Pima County voters were left without a critical Tucson Unified School District Governing Board vote on their ballots, county officials said.
According to Pima County Director of Elections Brad Nelson, there was some confusion in the process of mailing ballots as to whether this specific area and neighborhoods were within the TUSD boundaries. Those registered voters were sent ballots that did not include the race for the two open seats on the TUSD Governing Board.
The incumbents up for re-election, Adelita Grijalva and Michael Hicks, are being challenged by Leila Counts, Adam Ragan and Doug Robson.
Although Precinct 22 houses roughly 3,700 registered voters, Nelson said that only a portion of Precinct 22 was impacted by the ballot issue in the area south of Ajo Way, north of Irvington Road, and west of Mission Road.
Nelson said that the Pima County Recorder’s Office sent out early ballots on October 10 and quickly received phone calls, notifying them of the issue that the ballot did not include the TUSD Governing Board race.
The Recorder’s Office sent out a new, corrected ballot, along with a letter explaining options voters had to correct the mistake.
If a voter cast their vote on the first ballot, the Recorder would hold onto that ballot to be processed at a later date, according to Nelson. If that voter chose to vote on a new ballot, and cast their vote for the TUSD Governing Board, the old ballot would be rejected and the new ballot would be accepted.
Staff in the Recorder's Office could not yet confirm how many ballots were being held onto for delayed processing.
Nelson explained that his office reached out to all the affected voters via phone call or email. He said that his staff went door-to-door this past weekend to speak directly to those impacted. If they were not home, a notice was taped to the front door.
When asked about potential other mistakes, Nelson said he is "very confident" that the ballot issue in Pima County Precinct 22 was an isolated incident and no other precincts were affected. He said his office has not heard of any other issues. This specific ballot has been repaired for day-of voting at the polling place for Precinct 22 in Pima County.
You can check your ballot to make sure you’re not included in the snafu. Should you encounter an issue, you can contact the Elections Department at (520) 724-6830 or the Recorder’s Office at (520) 724-4350.
