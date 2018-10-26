Coyotes score 3 third-period goals, top Canucks 4-1

Notes: Vancouver F Brock Boeser remained out with a groin injury and was scratched along with D Christopher Tanev. D Alexander Edler will need an MRI when the team returns to Canada, and F Sven Baertschi is in concussion protocol. ... With their injuries on defense, the Canucks called up Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois from Utica of the AHL. Biega played and Brisebois was scratched. ... F Mario Kempe was assigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday.