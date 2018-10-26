FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A toasty weekend ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sunny, but warm, weekend ahead! We will flirt with record temperatures this weekend when the highs will be around 90 degrees both days. The record is 94. The quiet weather continues into next week with temps cooling down into the 70s.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the upper 70s.