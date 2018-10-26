Halloween at the front door. Be safe.

TUCSON, AZ (TUCSON NEWS NOW) - You know the excitement of the fresh young faces festooned in brightly colored Halloween costumes standing at your front door waiting to receive a nice treat in lieu of a trick.
But danger lurks.
Okay, so we’re being a bit hyperbolic but there is a concern we should all be aware of this time of year.
Its been an active rattlesnake year because of the warm temperatures during the day with a quick cooling as the sun goes down. The rattlesnakes are looking for a nice warm place to hide.
“If we’re getting chilly in the evenings, those rattlesnakes are going to come up around the house to be on that concrete to keep warm,” said Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts in Tucson.
Because the snakes are also looking for cover, the front porch seems the best place to hunker down. Add to that, Halloween decorations, and it’s perfect.
“We tend to put decorations right by our door, whether it’s jack o lanterns, tombstones, whatever,” he said. “Well, the snake is looking for cover and he’s hiding behind those decorations.”
So just move them a few feet from the front door and that should make things safer for the kids.
“It’s not that you shouldn’t decorate your home, but just be aware of all the critters around here who could take advantage of it,” he said.
Damian Calderon has been decorating his front yard for Halloween for 15 years and adds a bit more every year.
He takes the holiday seriously.
“We give out as much candy as possible,” Calderon said, which makes his house very popular. But he also leaves space between his walkway and the decorations to make it safe for kids.
“Some of the little kids get spooked” he said, by the inflatable black cat, the centerpiece of the decorations.
“It’s a place a rattlesnake could hide,” said Carver. “Just as the sun is going down, I’d pick it up and shake it a bit to see if anything is underneath.”
Calderon won’t go that far but will check it this year.
“I’ll poke it with a stick,” he said.
For parents who take their kids though the neighborhoods, Carver says always carry a flashlight and be careful where the kids walk.
“Don’t let them run across front yards where there’s a lot of desert landscaping,” he said. “The rattlesnake thinks he’s hiding, he doesn’t know there’s going to be little trick or treaters stepping across him.”
And if the sound of the rattle breaks the silence of the night, try not to panic.
“Freeze, stay in place, don’t move,” Carver said. “The snake will strike at movement.”
Once frozen, the perfect weapon is in hand. That bag of candy.
“You drop that bag of candy on the other side of the snake if he’s that close to you and he’ll turn towards it and you walk away,” he said. “I don’t care it they giving out full sized candy bars, it’s not worth getting bit by it.”
He adds “you can go back and pick it up later.”
He cautions the rattlesnakes are not limited to the desert.
“I’ve picked up rattlesnakes in the middle of town,” he said. “We have so many greenbelts running through our neighborhoods, alleys, washes, things like that.”
So beware this Halloween. The most dangerous ghost, goblin or ghoul may not be the one you expect. It might be lurking at your feet.
“You stumble across one and that will ruin your night,” Carver said.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.