HAZMAT situation at gas station on northwest side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities are responding to a HAZMAT situation at a gas station on the northwest side of Tucson Friday afternoon.
Northwest Fire said it has crews at the Circle K on Cortaro Farms Road, just east of Interstate 10.
An employee at the gas station told Tucson News Now it was a chemical leak -- possibly Freon or gas. The employee said people in the store complained about their eyes burning so they called 911.
Northwest Fire said there was no fire and the building was evacuated. There have been no injuries reported.
Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is slow due to the emergency and road work in the area.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.