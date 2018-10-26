Mail bomb investigation collides with midterms' final weeks

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, speaks to Cuban-American supporters at a campaign stop, in Hialeah, Fla. Scott is getting back on the campaign trail after spending more than two weeks dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Despite being embroiled in a tight race with U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Scott has spent most of his time in the Florida Panhandle counties damaged by the deadly storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (AP)