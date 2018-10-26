New weekly ‘Taste of the Market’ program at Rillito Park Farmers Market

TotM directly supports local farmers and food producers by utilizing their seasonal goods in taste tests, encouraging participants to understand the harvest that is available to them and feel more comfortable purchasing new vegetables. By providing a rotating selection of these seasonal goods for sampling, TotM will increase visibility of local products by making them available to thousands of visitors each week. In turn, TotM serves to take pressure off of local food producers facing challenges in acquiring sampling permits. All samples will be incorporated into the food literacy lessons and will further the mission of TotM.