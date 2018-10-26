OVERTIME: Week 11 high school football schedule

By Tucson News Now | October 26, 2018 at 3:36 PM MST - Updated October 26 at 3:55 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We made it, the final week of the high school football regular season in southern Arizona.

The playoffs for Division 6A through 2A begins next week while Division 1A is already well into the second round.

The postseason pairings will be released at 7 a.m. Saturday during a livestream by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. You can watch that show HERE.

Several Tucson-area teams have already locked down a playoff spot while other are hoping a win tonight gets them in. During the games, you can get live scoring updates HERE. The 2018 schedule is available HERE.

In each division, the top 16 teams and conference champions will secure a postseason spot. Below is an outlook for teams in southern Arizona.

DIVISION 6A

IN: None. MAYBE: Tucson High, at No. 22., could get in with a victory and some help.

DIVISION 5A

IN: No. 5 Cienega, No. 8 Flowing Wells and No. 10 Marana. MAYBE: No. 15 Ironwood Ridge should be in, as long as the Nighthawks win. Buena (No. 18) could slip in with a victory and some help. OUT: Sunnyside (No. 23), Mountain View (No. 28), Desert View (No. 32), Empire (No. 33), Nogales (No. 38), Rincon (No. 41), Cholla (No. 43).

DIVISION 4A

IN: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, No. 5 Sahuaro and No. 10 Canyon del Oro, No. 14 Walden Grove. OUT: Catalina Foothills (No. 20), Casa Grande (No. 21), Pueblo Magnet (No. 33), Douglas (No. 37), Ampitheater (No. 39), Palo Verde (No. 45), Rio Rico (No. 46).

DIVISION 3A

IN: No. 7 Sabino, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian. MAYBE: No. 17 Sahuarita. OUT: Catalina (No. 32), Tanque Verde (No. 35).

DIVISION 2A

IN: No. 10 Willcox, No. 14 Benson. MAYBE: No. 19 Tombstone. OUT: Bisbee (No. 23), San Manuel (No. 25), Santa Rita (No. 27).

WEEK 11 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 26

Amphi at Pueblo

Benson at Willcox

Tombstone at Bisbee

Buena at Sunnyside

Casa Grande at Canyon Del Oro

Pusch Ridge Christian at Catalina

Sahuaro at Catalina Foothills

Cholla at Rincon/University

Ironwood Ridge at Cienega

Desert View at Empire

Rio Rico at Douglas

Mountain View at Flowing Wells

Marana at Nogales

Palo Verde at Walden Grove

Sabino at Safford

Tanque Verde at Sahuarita

Salpointe Catholic at Vista Grande

Santa Rita at Thatcher

Trevor G. Browne at Tucson

