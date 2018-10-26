OVERTIME: Week 11 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We made it, the final week of the high school football regular season in southern Arizona.
The playoffs for Division 6A through 2A begins next week while Division 1A is already well into the second round.
The postseason pairings will be released at 7 a.m. Saturday during a livestream by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. You can watch that show HERE.
In each division, the top 16 teams and conference champions will secure a postseason spot. Below is an outlook for teams in southern Arizona.
DIVISION 6A
IN: None. MAYBE: Tucson High, at No. 22., could get in with a victory and some help.
DIVISION 5A
IN: No. 5 Cienega, No. 8 Flowing Wells and No. 10 Marana. MAYBE: No. 15 Ironwood Ridge should be in, as long as the Nighthawks win. Buena (No. 18) could slip in with a victory and some help. OUT: Sunnyside (No. 23), Mountain View (No. 28), Desert View (No. 32), Empire (No. 33), Nogales (No. 38), Rincon (No. 41), Cholla (No. 43).
DIVISION 4A
IN: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, No. 5 Sahuaro and No. 10 Canyon del Oro, No. 14 Walden Grove. OUT: Catalina Foothills (No. 20), Casa Grande (No. 21), Pueblo Magnet (No. 33), Douglas (No. 37), Ampitheater (No. 39), Palo Verde (No. 45), Rio Rico (No. 46).
DIVISION 3A
IN: No. 7 Sabino, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian. MAYBE: No. 17 Sahuarita. OUT: Catalina (No. 32), Tanque Verde (No. 35).
DIVISION 2A
IN: No. 10 Willcox, No. 14 Benson. MAYBE: No. 19 Tombstone. OUT: Bisbee (No. 23), San Manuel (No. 25), Santa Rita (No. 27).
Friday, Oct. 26
Amphi at Pueblo
Benson at Willcox
Tombstone at Bisbee
Buena at Sunnyside
Casa Grande at Canyon Del Oro
Pusch Ridge Christian at Catalina
Sahuaro at Catalina Foothills
Cholla at Rincon/University
Ironwood Ridge at Cienega
Desert View at Empire
Rio Rico at Douglas
Mountain View at Flowing Wells
Marana at Nogales
Palo Verde at Walden Grove
Sabino at Safford
Tanque Verde at Sahuarita
Salpointe Catholic at Vista Grande
Santa Rita at Thatcher
Trevor G. Browne at Tucson
