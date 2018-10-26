Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, changes name

(RNN) – Sinead O’Connor has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.
The 51-year-old Irish singer made the announcement of her conversion on Twitter.
“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam,” she tweeted. “Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’.”
This is the second name for her in recent years.
In 2017, she changed her name to Magda Davitt. She said it was a way to make her "free of parental curses."
Known for her stands on political issues as much as her music, O'Connor voiced support for the Irish Republican Army in 1989, but changed her stance the next year.
In 1992, she caused a stir by destroying a picture of Pope John Paul II during a “Saturday Night Live” performance, denouncing the Catholic Church.
She tried to make amends in 1999 by donating $150,000 upon being ordained as the first priestess of the Latin Tridentine Church, a dissident Catholic group, according to the BBC. She was ordained as Mother Bernadette Mary.
Reflecting on the pope photo controversy in a Washington Post column about the Catholic sex abuse scandal, she regretted that people assumed she didn't believe in God.
"That's not the case at all," she said. "I'm Catholic by birth and culture and would be the first at the church door if the Vatican offered sincere reconciliation."
During his visit to Ireland this year, Pope Francis spoke about his shame over the "appalling crimes" of historic child abuse in the Catholic Church and said outrage was justified.
In 1990, she refused to perform in New Jersey if “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played.
O'Connor boycotted the Grammys in 1991 over what she termed extreme commercialism and refused the award for Best Alternative Album. She's received a total of eight Grammy nominations.
She also has been in public feuds with other celebrities, including getting into a lengthy public spat with Miley Cyrus in 2013 via social media after O'Connor warned the young pop star about exploitation.
O'Connor was sued by Arsenio Hall for $5 million in 2016 because she claimed in a Facebook post that federal agents looking into Prince's death should investigate Hall. She also claimed Hall drugged her back in the 1990s.
O'Connor was born in Glenageary, near Dublin, on December 8, 1966.
The singer had a difficult childhood - her parents divorced when she was 8 and her mom later died in a car accident. She was kicked out of Catholic school and sent to reform school for shoplifting.
Married four times, O'Connor has four children.
O'Connor has a history of mental illness, including a 2015 incident in which she posted a suicide note on Facebook, according to the Washington Post. She also publicly claims to have attempted suicide in 1999 and 2012.
The Associated Press stated that O'Connor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than a decade ago.
In May 2016, O'Connor was found safe hours after she was reported missing.
The singer had gone unseen for a day in Wilmette, IL, a northern Chicago suburb, police told WGN. She went out for a bike ride and didn’t return when expected.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.