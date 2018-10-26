Sri Lanka president sacks prime minister, appoints strongman

But he was also criticized for failing to allow an investigation into alleged war crimes by the military. Under his government, dozens of journalists were killed, abducted and tortured and some fled the country fearing for their lives. He lost a bid for re-election in 2015 amid mounting allegations of corruption and nepotism. His return to power as prime minister could signal that Sri Lanka is sliding back to an era of violence against political opponents, critics and journalists, observers said.