State to launch aggressive anti-vaping campaign aimed at teens

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The state of Arizona said curbing vaping among teens is a top priority as health officials say that age group is vaping at an alarming rate.
The Department of Health Services said it plans to launch an aggressive anti-vaping campaign to discourage minors from using e-cigarettes.
This push comes as the Federal Drug and Food Administration cracks down, putting pressure on businesses who sell to minors.
Here in Pima County, the health department just launched its yearly Blackout Tobacco campaign that focuses on preventing smoking along with discouraging teens from using e-cigs.
In the most recent survey conducted by the state, about 28 percent of 8th graders said they tried an e-cig at least once. That number rose to 39 percent for 10th graders and 44 percent for 12th graders.
Health leaders believe teens gravitate toward e-cigs because they are trendy and people are under the impression they are safe.
They worry using e-cigs would send teens down the wrong path, fearing it could lead to cigarette use or even harder drugs.
Baxter Reynolds has two teenage siblings and vapes himself. He said underage vaping worries him as he thinks kids shouldn’t start young.
“They don’t need it in their life. They don’t need the nicotine buzz. They don’t need to be spending all their allowance money just to get something to get by for the day," he said.
Meanwhile, James Weaks who has a teenage son says he allows his son to have an e-cig but doesn’t condone vaping.
“No I don’t agree with it, but it sure beats him smoking cigarettes or something worse. This way I know that him and I have an open relationship and we can talk about anything”
The health department said the best thing parents can do if they want their kids to stay away from vaping is to talk to them about it.
