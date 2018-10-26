26th annual HopeFest previews new location for community outreach

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Each year HopeFest helps thousands of people in the greater Tucson area who have fallen on hard times or are homeless through its events.
Last year Lisa Chastain, HopeFest’s event director, says they were able to serve around 12,000 people through HopeFest. She anticipates a change in location could cause a decrease in numbers served - to anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
In years past HopeFest was held at the Tucson Convention Center and Kino Park but this year it’s being held at a new facility that will be co-run by both the Gospel Rescue Mission and La Frontera, called the Center of Opportunity.
Located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, near I-10 and formerly known as the Holiday Inn Holidome, the Center of Opportunity is planned to be a one-stop shop for those who are considered homeless or low-income in the greater Tucson area. Over 30 providers will be housed at the Center of Opportunity when it opens in early 2019, along with both permanent and emergency housing.
Chastain says she hopes this year’s Pack the Parking Lot and HopeFest events at the Center of Opportunity will serve as a preview of services available there in 2019.
“In the Spring of 2019 it will be open with 350 shelter beds and meals and services. Thirty different organizations are going to be here, but the HopeFest will be here kind of as a sneak peek for our HopeFest guests,” she said.
The Pack the Parking Lot event on Friday, Oct. 26 is meant to collect many of the items that will be distributed at HopeFest. Items needed include diapers, hygiene items, canned food, clothes, teddy bears and other items.
Donations for Pack the Parking Lot can be dropped off at the Center of Opportunity from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Hopefest starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 and runs until 2 p.m.
