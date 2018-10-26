Tips to stay safe this Halloween

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With Halloween just a few days away, here are a few safe trick or treating tips from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
- All costumes, wigs and accessories need to be fire-resistant.
- Masks are fun, but they obstruct vision. Use face paint instead.
- If your costume is dark, make sure to attach something reflective to it.
- Make sure your kids' costumes are a decent length. They shouldn’t be tripping when walking house to house.
- Young children need to be accompanied by an adult.
- Older children need to talk with their parents about an acceptable route and what time they're expected to be back home.
- Stay on the sidewalk and be aware of your surroundings.
- Tell your kids to never enter a stranger's car or house.
- Those treats may look tasty when running to the next house, but wait until you get home so your parents can make sure they're OK to eat.
- Hey homeowners, do a quick once-over of your front yard. Make sure there is no loose gravel, rocks or roots to trip on and if you can, try to make it as well lit as you can. Also, kids like the king-sized candy bars... so keep that in mind.
- It’s a busy night with children running everywhere. Trick or treaters SHOULD be on the sidewalk, but take it slow when driving on Halloween night.
This night only happens once a year. Be safe out there.
