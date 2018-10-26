Tucson’s first ‘Healthy Living Expo at the Farmers Market’ comes to the Rillito Park Farmers Market

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Heirloom Farmers Markets’ first annual Healthy Living Expo at the Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rillito Park Farmers Market (4502 N. 1st Ave.).
Presented by Arizona Complete Health, the day will be celebrating locally grown food and good health for all, with the belief that healthier individuals build healthy families and thriving communities. This free event will offer visitors access to local farm fresh produce, chef demos, healthcare services, and community health partners.
- 80+ Farmers Market Vendors
- Taste of the Market – Chef Demos & Food Literacy
- Free Clinics: Health Screenings from University of Arizona’s Mobile Health Program & *Mammogram Screenings from Assured Imaging
- Health Enrollment Assistance
- Hourly Giveaways
- Health & Community Partner Exhibitors
All clinic services will be served on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost, & open to the public & AZCH members. *Mammogram appointments recommended, call Assured Imaging 1-888-233-6121.
For more information please contact Heirloom Farmers Markets at (520)882-2157 or by email at info@heirloomfm.org. Visit the website for full event details: www.heirloomfm.org.
