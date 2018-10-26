Update: Tucson police still searching for 4th suspect in shooting near Oracle, Glenn

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - No one has been arrested for the shooting that took place on Tuesday night, Oct. 23 near Oracle and Glenn.
According to the Tucson Police Department they are still investigating the case. No one was hit during the incident, however three people were detained and police are still looking for a fourth suspect.
The three who were detained were two adults, with known gang affiliation and a teen, according to TPD. The teen was turned over to the mother.
The two adults had misdemeanor warrants. According to TPD the names of the adults and teen will not be released yet, as no charges have been filed yet.
