Cora, Red Sox in trouble after running through pitchers

"More than anything, he's just brought consistency," Sale said. "He's the same guy in the first inning as he is in the ninth inning of a 10-1 ballgame or 3-3 ballgame. I think that's the overall thing as players that we take from him. ... Ninth inning, bases loaded, one out of a one-run ballgame, and he's sitting there eating seeds, doing the same thing as a 10-1 ballgame in the fourth inning. And I think that goes very well with us as players, when if he's not panicking, why should we?"