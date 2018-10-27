Early voting sets records in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With ten days to go until the election, voters in Pima County have returned 158,965 mail-in ballots.
That’s out of 405,939 requested in this mid-term, the most ever. That’s a 40 percent return so far.
"These numbers, they're astonishing," said F Ann Rodriguez, the Pima County Recorder for the past 25 years. "This is a very huge number."
The county recorders office is so busy downtown, extra staff has been added to handle the load. One reason for the increase in work load is because every ballot needs signature verification.
"Most people are very grateful," she said. "It assures them we are doing it because we do check every single signature, every single ballot that comes in."
That's a tedious task made more difficult because people's signatures change over time.
"My signature, my letter, used to write my middle name A with two nice N's," she said. Now I go A and its a line."
Oftentimes the signature on file comes from a driver's license which can be 30 years old which may be significantly different now.
“If a voter gets a call from us, or an email, or a text, or a letter, they need to call us,” she said. “So that we can actually have a conversation with them to see if that was actually their registration.”
For the voters who get the call, even if their signature is verified, they will likely get a letter in the mail after the election asking for a new one.
Also vote by mail creates other issues that need to be resolved.
“You don’t have to vote on all the issues,” said Rodriguez. “That’s another popular question.”
Because the issues can be complicated and the retention of judges can be perplexing, voters need to know they don’t have to fill out the whole ballot.
“You can vote for the issues and judges you feel knowledgeable on and then move on,” she said,. “You don’t have to vote on everything.”
The deadline for mailing an early ballot to insure that it gets in on time is October 31, Halloween.
For voters who requested an early ballot today, the county will not be able to get it in the mail and to the voter in time for them to get it into the mail by deadline. Those will need to be hand delivered.
The Recorders office is opening several new voting sights which can be found here.
It’s an exciting time at the Recorder’s office with all the hubbub created by the early voting and mail in’s coming back but Rodriguez wants more.
“Gotta long way to go, we only have 40 percent now,” she said “I want to get to 100 percent.”
